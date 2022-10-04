In-N-Out to hold one-day pop-up in Manila

Photo from In-N-Out's Facebook page

MANILA -- Filipinos will once again have a taste of In-N-Out's famous burgers as the American chain holds a one-day pop-up event.

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, In-N-Out will take over the Spanish restaurant Perrochiko at Uptown Parade in Taguig.

It will serve limited quantities of Double-Double Burgers, Animal Style Burgers, and Protein Style Burgers to customers on a first-come, first-served basis.

This will be the fifth time that In-N-Out will hold a pop-up event in Manila, after opening temporary stores in different parts of the metro in 2013, 2015, 2016, and 2019.

The American chain is known for its "animal-style" burgers, which include pickles, extra spread, grilled onions, and mustard fried onto each patty.

It also offers "protein-style" burgers, a low-carb option where the buns are replaced with large lettuce leaves.

Related video: