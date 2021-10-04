Rabiya Mateo reacts to Tracy Perez' stage accident

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo (left) and Miss World Philippines 2021 Tracy Perez. Photos from Instagram: @rabiyamateo, @tracymaureenperez

MANILA -- Rabiya Mateo on Monday made light of Tracy Perez's accident on stage during the Miss World Philippines 2021 pageant.

Perez, who was crowned Miss World Philippines on Monday, slipped twice in what viewers saw as a sign of exhaustion -- given that the pageant lasted for nearly six hours.

Mateo had a similar accident less than a week ago, as she took her final walk as Miss Universe Philippines.

Both beauty queens managed to regain their poise despite what happened. On Instagram Stories, Mateo publicly joked about it as she congratulated Perez for her win.

"Grabe talaga, babe, sinamahan mo ako sa pagkadulas ha? Ganun mo ako kamahal!" she said in jest.

"See you in Manila," she added.

While they competed in different pageants, Mateo and Perez are under the same pageant camp, Aces and Queens.

The group also trained Mateo's successor, newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Gomez.

