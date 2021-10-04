Filipino beauty queen Alexandra Faith Garcia is the winner of Miss Aura International 2021 held at Rixos Sungate in Antalya, Turkey on October 3.

She is the first Filipina to join the pageant and the first Pinay beauty queen to win the title since the debut of the international pageant in 2006.

Other winners include Miss Romania Alexandra Stroe, 1st runner-up; Miss Ukraine Katerina Pidkopai, (2nd runner-up); Miss Colombia Maria Del Mar Meza, 3rd runner-up; and Miss France Cassandra de Soussa, 4th runner-up.

Garcia posted a photo of her Miss Aura International 2021 crown on Instagram.

"WE DID IT PHILIPPINES! Your Miss Aura International 2021! 🇵🇭😘❤️🙏🏻," Garcia wrote.

Garcia who hails from Olongapo joined Mutya ng Pilipinas in 2014. She also joined Bb. Pilipinas in 2016 and Bb. Pilipinas 2020/2021.