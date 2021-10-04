The Cebu City bride, whose heartbreaking story of being scammed on her big day went viral, finally got her dream wedding reception, courtesy of former actress Neri Naig.

Cherry Pie Purisima made headlines in September when photos of her breaking down circulated online. The photos were taken after she discovered that her wedding coordinator had run off, without a reception organized for her guests.

Naig, who then offered to shoulder a grand reception for the newlyweds after seeing their story in the news, shared on Saturday the happy ending of that wedding debacle.

“Congratulations and Best Wishes, Cherry Pie and Arniel!” Naig wrote. “Nakakakilig at nakakatuwa na panuorin na ang gaganda ng mga ngiti nyong mag-asawa.”

“Heto na ang inaabangan nating reception. Natuloy na!”

Naig and her husband, Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda, attended the wedding virtually.

They even got a bonus performance from Miranda, who sang his band’s iconic hit “Harana.”

Naig’s coordination of the reception included not just the venue, but also the program, event styling, the cake, the bride’s hair and makeup as well as her new gown, tokens and cash, the photo and video package, the sounds and technical equipment, and the couple’s honeymoon accommodation, among others.

In her post, Naig individually thanked the brands and people who sponsored the reception.

Weeks after the photos of her crying circulated, Purisima now finds herself viral anew, this time smiling from ear to ear as wedding reception turned out ton be grander than she had ever hoped for.