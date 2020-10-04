WATCH: Gabay Guro teachers dance 'Tala' with Sarah Geronimo

MANILA -- Private and public school teachers across the country had a special participation to dance in a virtual production number as Sarah Geronimo sang her pop hit, “Tala,” in the Gabay Guro grand celebration on Satuyrday,.

(Watch the teachers dance “Tala” at the 3:41:00 mark.)

Teachers from schools across the country – Navotas, Quezon City, Bacoor (Cavite), Balanga (Bataan), Cabadbaran in Agusan del Norte, Hindang in Leyte and Davao City – gamely danced in their face masks, but at the same time, observing social distancing.

Gabay Guro program hosts Pops Fernandez and Xian Lim readily acknowledged the teachers who participated in the “Tala” production number that highlighted the celebration.

“Nakakakilig silang tignan,” said Fernandez of the dancing teachers. “Kami rin sumasayaw while watching them.”

Lim, for his part, commented that the choice of “Tala” song is “perfect” for the teachers. “Ang guro ay nagsisilbi sa ating tala for their guidance to the students,” he said.

Prior to the “Tala” dance number, Geronimo was shown with her husband, Matteo Guidicelli, as they both lauded the teachers all around the country. “Although we cannot be physically together, we were still able to find a way for our teachers to join in this virtual celebration,” Geronimo said.

Meanwhile, Gabay Guro chairperson Chaye Cabal-Revilla thanked the congressmen and mayors who sent videos of the teachers dancing ‘Tala.”

Gabay Guro successfully pulled off the staging of its 13th anniversary for the PLDT-Smart Foundation advocacy, where the stars, artists and all performers performed for free. Gabay Guro is ran by volunteers inside and outside PLDT-Smart, as well as sponsors who support the project through the years.

The grand gathering was also hosted by Iza Calzado and Edu Manzano. The hosts, the singers and all the other artists agreed to perform for free for the teachers.

“Gabay Guro was really meant to honor our teachers for their passion, dedication and service to all students,” Fernandez said. “This has been the biggest online gathering yet, with more than two dozen celebrities and performers.”

Martin Nievera and Jona opened the celebration. Mid-way into the celebration, Nievera rendered the haunting “Tell Me” with Fernandez.

In between production numbers and raffle of cash prizes throughout the three-hour show, Gabay Guro ambassador Gabby Concepcion detailed the seven pillars of learning that has been empowering teachers across the country.

Fernandez, Nievera with Regine Velasquez, Lani Misalucha, Ogie Alcasid, Jed Madela, Klarisse de Guzman, Jona, Jaya and Randy Santiago concluded the celebration with their production number, as they rocked the studio with Sampaguita’s “Bonggahan” and The Dawn’s “Salamat.”

Cash prizes, laptops and tablets were given away to lucky winners. Five teachers won P50,000 each and another five were given P100,000 each. The teacher who won P500,000 was Alita Babagay from Daet, Camarines Norte, while Mary Ann Canusa from Cabuyao, Laguna won the Cherry Tiggo car.

The teachers were given tribute anew for all their hard work and sacrifices, with this year’s theme, “Digitalization: Transitioning to a Better Normal.” The show was streamed live via Gabay Guro’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.