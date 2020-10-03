LOOK: Virtual pet blessing on World Animal Day

Photo from PAWS' Facebook page Photo from PAWS' Facebook page Photo from PAWS' Facebook page

MANILA -- In light of World Animal Day, the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) will hold its very first virtual pet blessing on Sunday, October 4.

The online event will be streamed at PAWS' Facebook page and YouTube channel at 5 p.m.

“After the Mass, Fr. Joey Paras will be blessing your pets virtually. We ask that you hold your pet in front of your TV screens or computer monitors in the manner shown below to receive a virtual blessing,” PAWS wrote on its social media page.

According to the group, Fr. Paras will be doing the blessing several times to accommodate owners with multiple pets.

PAWS also urged furparents to have their departed pets blessed as well by showing the urn or photograph.

Those who will take pictures to capture “the special moment” are encouraged to post the photos with the hashtag #PAWSPetBlessing2020 on their Instagram account. Participants will have a chance to win a brand new pet bed from Pet Express.

