LOOK: Manila Bay's 'dolomite woman' enjoys real white sand in Boracay

MANILA - Remember the woman whose swimsuit photo shoot in the synthetic white sand of Manila Bay went viral last month?

This time, Renalyn Macato brought her swimsuit with her to Boracay Island to recreate her viral photos.

Macato, in photos she shared on her Facebook page, can be seen enjoying the fine white sand and the clear waters of Boracay.

Photos by Bryan Bayog Photos by Bryan Bayog Photos by Bryan Bayog Photos by Bryan Bayog Photos by Bryan Bayog

Macato and her friends are among the first batch of tourists who visited Boracay, which was reopened to tourists outside Western Visayas on Oct. 1 in a bid to jumpstart the tourism industry there.

Part of the requirements set for tourists there is a negative result from an RT-PCR test.