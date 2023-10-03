Thai star Fourth Nattawat to perform in PH pageant

Fourth Nattawat will be a guest performer at The Miss Philippines 2023. Facebook/The Miss Philippines

MANILA -- Thai star Fourth Nattawat will return to Manila later this month to perform at a national pageant.

Fans can watch the star of the popular boys' love series "My School President" at the finals night of the inaugural The Miss Philippines, which will be held on October 24 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

"The Filipino Festival goes global with the Thai sensation performing at the Fest Time (like Super Bowl Halftime) to celebrate and promote the rich culture of the Philippines," organizers said in the social media pages of The Miss Philippines.

Ticket prices to The Miss Philippines coronation night range from P500 for general admission to P6,260 for SVIP.

Organizers said they will also give fans the opportunity to get a "close encounter with photo op" with the Thai actor.

The Miss Philippines is the sister pageant of Miss Universe Philippines, and was formed earlier this year.

Its first titleholder is Pauline Amelinckx, who finished first runner-up in Miss Supranational 2023. She placed second to Michelle Dee in this year's Miss Universe Philippines competition.

The inaugural The Miss Philippines will send the country's representatives to Miss Supranational, Miss Charm, and Miss Asia Pacific International.