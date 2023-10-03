Michelle Dee finishes PH Air Force training

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee during her graduation ceremony with the Philippine Air Force. Facebook/Miss Universe Philippines

MANILA -- Michelle Dee has finished her training with the Philippine Air Force.

Over the weekend, the Miss Universe Philippines Organization (MUPH) shared photos of its reigning queen during her graduation ceremony.

"Sgt. Michelle Marquez Dee at your service!" the post read.

It was back in September when MUPH first announced Dee's Philippine Air Force training, with the organization saying it is "something she really wants to do for the country."

Aside from being a beauty queen, Dee is also a model and entrepreneur, as well as an actress who has experience doing fight scenes on television.

She is set to represent the Philippines in this year's Miss Universe pageant, which will be held in El Salvador on November 18.