Victoria Beckham describes Heart Evangelista as 'perfect VB muse'

Victoria Beckham has described Filipina fashion icon Heart Evangelista as the “perfect VB muse.”

Thanking the actress for attending her fashion show in Paris, Beckham shared a clip of Evangelista rocking her creations.

“You look incredible @IAmHearte!!! The perfect VB muse! Thank you for coming to my #VBSS23 show X,” the former member of Spice Girls captioned her Instagram post.

To which, Evangelista replied: “Awwww love you guys.”

Beckham made her debut at Paris Fashion Week last Friday with a five-star cast of models, her family on the front row and a collection filled with edgy sophistication.

On the catwalk, it was all heightened femininity: stilettos, cutouts, sheer tops, tight dresses -- and presented with a very traditional array of rake-thin models, not far from the stylist's own image.

Pink, blue, mauve and lilac were spring colors among the black that is most dear to Beckham.

Beckham's sophisticated office and evening wear has been a surprise hit with fashionistas ever since her debut show in 2008, confounding those who expected her to be another celebrity dilettante.

She has mostly presented her clothes in New York, apart from a brief dalliance with London.

But despite having 250 global outlets selling her clothes, 30 million followers on Instagram and one of the most famous husbands in the world, Beckham's company has always struggled to turn a profit.

In a bid to turn things around, she has recruited top French talent: her chairman is Ralph Toledano, ex-president of the French Federation for Haute Couture and Fashion, and her CEO is Marie Leblanc de Reynies, former lead buyer at Paris shopping mecca Printemps. – With Agence France Presse

Related video: