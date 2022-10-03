Since nasa Thailand na din naman ako why not go to the filming site ng 2gether the series.



I recreated some of the scenes. Too bad wala pa akong Sarawat😂 pic.twitter.com/WY54pwoXGJ — Arshie Larga (@Arshiethromycin) October 2, 2022

TikTok star Arshie Larga recreated scenes from the hit boys' love series "2gether" in Thailand.

In a series of tweets, Larga posed in some of the filming locations of the series, which became a favorite during the pandemic.

"Since nasa Thailand na din naman ako why not go to the filming site ng 2gether the series," Larga said in a tweet.

"I recreated some of the scenes. Too bad wala pa akong Sarawat," he added.

From behind the drugstore counter to the front of his mobile phone, Larga found a way to share his knowledge of how medicines work to a wider audience — through TikTok.

In an interview on Teleradyo program "Sakto," Larga talked about why he ditched his dream of becoming a flight attendant to become a pharmacist, what drove him to start posting content on the popular video app, and why he thinks the messages he is putting out are important.

