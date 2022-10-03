Sharon Cuneta (second from right) walks away after being unable to enter an Hermes boutique in South Korea. Screengrab from Cuneta's YouTube channel



Sharon Cuneta felt the need to clarify her recent experience of being "turned away" at a boutique of the French luxury brand Hermes in South Korea, after it became viral on social media.

Over the weekend, the country's "Megastar" updated her social media post promoting the third part of her South Korea vlog, which documented the incident.

She told her fans that they have no reason to feel bad about what happened to her, explaining that the restrictions have more to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Don't feel bad about Hermes not letting me in! Lots, if not all name-brand stores, even in the US, allow a certain number of people in at a time. Sometimes 10 lang, while the others wait in line outside of the store. Lots also ask you to make an appointment. COVID measures nila 'yan so okay lang," she said.

"Sayang lang talaga, belt lang naman ang balak ko eh, kaya ayoko pumapasok sa ibang store na di ko plano puntahan. Ang dami kong nakikita eh!" she added in jest.

In the vlog, Cuneta and her companions passed by Hermes again, while carrying all of her purchases from Louis Vuitton.

She then told the salesman, "No more, I buy everything," while pointing at her shopping bags.

Cuneta also included a scene from the 1990 movie "Pretty Woman" in her vlog. In the clip, lead star Julia Roberts showed her shopping bags to a saleswoman who said that their products are "too expensive" for her.

Related video: