Marjorie Barretto's vacation house is now on Airbnb

Marjorie and Julia Barretto are now Airbnb hosts. Handout

The vacation house of Marjorie Barretto is now available on the travel platform Airbnb.

Located in Calumpit, Bulacan, River Garden Rest House was first opened to the public in January.

It features four bedrooms with a total of eight beds, living and dining areas, an open kitchen, and a swimming pool.

Guests have their own pool at River Garden Rest House. Handout

"The River Garden Rest House is extremely dear to our family and holds so many precious memories for us... I look forward to many more families and friends creating their own meaningful moments here and enjoying the rest house," Barretto said in a statement released by Airbnb.

Barretto and one of her daughters, Julia, will personally welcome their first Airbnb guests on October 15.

River Garden Rest House will also be available on Airbnb for stays on October 22 and 29 at P25,000 per night, excluding additional fees.

The rate is for a maximum of 16 guests.

"I am thrilled to be supporting my mom in sharing this space with more families, and we hope our guests will enjoy and care for this space as much as we do," said Julia.

Inside one of the bedrooms at River Garden Rest House. Handout

The Barretto family used to refer to the vacation house as Ilog. The property has been around for more than 20 years, and has been restored and furnished to reflect a blend of old-world charm and modern Filipino design.

Each room also features a collection of antiques, furniture, accessories, and paintings passed down from Barretto's mother.

