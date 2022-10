Manny and Jinkee Pacquiao on Saturday celebrated the 16th birthday of their daughter, Mary.

Jinkee posted photos and videos of the celebration on her personal Instagram page.

“Happy 16th birthday @mpacquiaoo I love you more than you'll ever know. 😘,” she wrote in the caption.

A separate video showed the couple celebrating with their family.

Mary is the couple’s third child. They have four other children: Jimuel, Michael, Queenie and Israel.