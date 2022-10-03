Home  >  Life

LOOK: Mimiyuuuh gets his first-ever tattoo

Posted at Oct 03 2022 01:07 PM | Updated as of Oct 03 2022 01:45 PM

MANILA -- Social media star Mimiyuuuh got himself inked with his first-ever tattoo.

In his Instagram post on Saturday, Mimiyuuuh uploaded a snap of his cute dragon tattoo sporting his signature hairstyle.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In his newest vlog, Mimiyuuuh shared details about his tattoo and his ear piercings that he got with his friend volleyball star Alyssa Valdez.

Aside from a tattoo, Mimiyuuuh got a cartilage and two lobe piercings on his left ear.

"Parang gusto ko ng something new in my life so I decided na magpbutas. I want some excitement kaya nagsama ako ng someone na super exciting. ...At saka deserve talaga namin ma-feel 'yung pain, ganun. Para lang ma-revive kami,” Mimiyuuuh shared before his ear piercing.

"Kasi parang gusto ko na talaga i-embody 'yung pagiging dinosaur ko. Alam niyo dahil sa 'rawr rawr' na 'yan, may bahay na ako. Kaya guys 'rawr lang ng rawr'. ... I feel so alive. Nakakatuwa kasi with this tattoo, a reminder, don’t forget your inner child,” Mimiyuuh added.

Mimiyuuuh rose to fame in 2019 for his viral "Dalagang Pilipina" video and went on to become a successful content creator with more than 4 million subscribers on YouTube.

