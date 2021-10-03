Katrina Dimaranan admits she's 'healing' after Miss Universe PH journey

MANILA - Katrina Dimaranan of Taguig confessed she is hurt but healing after she was unable to clinch her “ultimate dream” in the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

On Thursday night, Dimaranan became the first Miss Universe Philippines Tourism 2021, while Beatrice Gomez of Cebu City brought home the top crown to represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe pageant.

In a lengthy Instagram post following the coronation night, Dimaranan said the two months leading up to the day she made her post has been an experience and journey of a lifetime for her.

“I would not change one thing about my Miss Universe Philippines journey. It has tested me, challenged me, but ultimately brought out the best in me,” she said.

“I aimed for my ultimate dream, but achieving that dream was not part of His ultimate plan for me. And as they say, ‘It’s not about the destination, but the journey.’ I gained new sisters and memories that I will keep with me forever and one day share with my children,” she added.

She’s also grateful for all the messages of love and support, knowing she has personally inspired a lot of people through her journey and that also makes her happy.

“I have always believed that everything happens for a reason. I may not know or understand what the reason is for this yet, but I know in time, I will. Just like many of you, I am also hurt, but the hurt I feel right now is part of the process and my joy of knowing I left my heart out on that stage and gave my absolute best, defeats that pain,” she said.

Dimaranan believes she will be fully healed in time and she will come back stronger.

“With that said, I am beyond blessed and thankful to every single person that has been a part of my journey, and want to remind you to never give up on a dream no matter the outcome, remain true to who you are, and always stay kind and grateful,” she wrote.

Dimaranan said she cannot wait to see what God has in store for her and she hopes her supporters would still be with her in that next chapter.

To end her post, Dimaranan said she is so proud of the Top 5 queens of Miss Universe Philippines while also wishing Gomez the best of luck as she prepares to compete internationally.

“Please laban lang mga bes, for Bea Gomez @beatriceluigigmz our beautiful Miss Universe Philippines 2021 as she prepares to compete for our 5th Miss Universe Crown in Israel! Let’s channel our fighting spirit for that fifth crown for Bea and encourage Team Katrina, Team Papaya, KatREYNAs (etc. dami kasi lol) to do the same,” she said.

