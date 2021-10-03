MANILA – The Binibining Pilipinas (BBP) organization has apologized over a Facebook post that drew flak from several netizens due to its caption.

BBP said there was never an intention to throw malice at any individual when it shared last Friday on its social media page Miss International's photo of Hannah Arnold with the caption "Naturaaaal woman."

Several netizens thought the post itself and the time it was made were distasteful as they suspect it was a shade thrown at Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez, the country's first openly queer delegate to the Miss Universe pageant.

The BBP expressed its apologies even as it understood the impression created by the caption given the timing. Arnold is representing the Philippines in the upcoming Miss International.

“The organization has always been about celebrating Filipinas of all backgrounds. We will never consciously do anything to minimize the experience and truth of anyone,” the BBP said in a statement.

“BBP acknowledges the sentiments of netizens. We took down the social media post, and we will ensure that future posts will be properly vetted and cleared by the organization. Moving forward, we commit to being more mindful online,” it added.

The BBP is also requesting netizens to spare the Binibining Pilipinas queens from negative comments and messages, saying they had nothing to do with the post.

“We wish for everyone’s continuous support in their upcoming endeavors,” it said.

RELATED VIDEO