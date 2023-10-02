Filipino-American actor Eugene Cordero (center) join "Sesame Street" muppets Cookie Monster and TJ in celebrating Filipino-American History Month. Instagram/@sesamestreet

"Sesame Street" has joined in the celebration of Filipino-American History Month.

Over the weekend, the popular children's television show released a video featuring Filipino-American actor Eugene Cordero with two of the show's characters, Cookie Monster and the newly introduced Filipino muppet, TJ.

The three celebrated the Filipino-American community, using words such as "ayos" (okay) and "biskwit" (biscuit).

"I'm here with TJ and Cookie Monster to celebrate the amazing and rich history of the Filipino-American community," Cordero said.

TJ, for his part, said: "Yeah, let's celebrate our culture today and every day!"

Watch the video below: