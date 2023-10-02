Ramen No. 11 by Chef Masami Kimura (left) is the first Tokyo restaurant in Ramen Nagi's "Limited King" series. Handout

MANILA -- Japanese chain Ramen Nagi is celebrating its 10th anniversary in the Philippines by collaborating with popular ramen restaurants from Tokyo.

First on the "Limited King" series is the award-winning Ramen No. 11, with chef-owner Masami Kimura flying in last week to serve bowls of his signature noodles at Ramen Nagi's One Bonifacio High Street branch.

To those who missed the two-day event, the special menu item will also be available at Ramen Nagi restaurants nationwide from October 6 to November 10.

The first "Limited King" offering gives Filipinos a taste of Jiro-style ramen, known for its thick noodles, abundant toppings, and flavorful pork bone broth.

The Ramen No. 11 version includes a generous layer of cabbage, bean sprouts, quail eggs, garlic, ginger, and roasted pork, and comes with the Tokyo restaurant's signature "naruto" topping.

With 300 grams of chewy wheat noodles and a pile of vegetables, expect a bowl that is hefty enough for two. Diners have the option of getting an extra serving of ginger to cut through the richness of the soup, or dipping the noodles in raw egg for the added velvety texture.

Ramen Nagi is set to mark its 10th anniversary in the Philippines on December 13, with the "Limited King" series running until the end of the year.

The restaurant chain said its customers in the country can expect a new collaboration every month, with the founders of the featured shops from Tokyo flying to Manila to prepare the ramen themselves.

"In the last 10 years, the iconic red Ramen Nagi bowl saw many unique ramen experiences... I believe we got here because we understand that ramen is not just food; it's an experience, a work of art. It must celebrate tradition and also push boundaries," said Ramen Nagi Philippines' Erickson Farillas.

Ramen Nagi currently has over 55 branches worldwide.