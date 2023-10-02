Kathryn Bernardo in her Mark Bumgarner dress for ABS-CBN Ball 2023. Instagram/@bernardokath

MANILA -- Kathryn Bernardo showed up in her "most daring look" yet at the recently concluded ABS-CBN Ball, drawing praise from both her fans and fellow celebrities.

The Kapamilya star wore a dress by designer to the stars Mark Bumgarner, who was all praises for her sense of style.

And while he was the one who created the dress, Bumgarner said he only brought Bernardo's vision to life.

"This is your most daring look, and you nailed it! Thanks to your impeccable fashion sense," he told the actress in an Instagram post. "You had a clear vision of what you wanted to wear tonight -- sleek, modern, sharp, and just the right amount of skin."

"Honestly, you could pull off anything! [But] your courage to wear something different paid off: you are best dressed," he added, noting how Bernardo made it to several best-dressed lists.

Bumgarner made the statement in response to Bernardo's Instagram post. The "A Very Good Girl" star recalled going for this particular look for last year's ABS-CBN Ball, which was cancelled.

"Same time last year, I was supposed to wear Mark Bumgarner for the ABS-CBN Ball. Sadly, the event was cancelled last-minute and we had to let go of the vision we had in mind. But this year, the ball is finally happening and we knew right away that it had to be Mark!" she said.

