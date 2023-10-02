MANILA -- "An absolute dream."

This is what reigning Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel said upon seeing the newly released cover of Vogue Philippines, which shows her with four other Filipina beauty queens.

Gabriel, the first Filipina-American Miss Universe, appears on the magazine cover with Catriona Gray, who won the same pageant for the Philippines back in 2018.

Also part of the photo shoot are Miss World 2013 Megan Young and the mother-daughter beauty queen tandem of Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez and Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee.

"Loved doing this shoot alongside such powerful, strong, and amazing women," Young said in an Instagram post.

To which Gray replied: "Such a fun shoot!"

Dee, for her part, said it feels "surreal" to be part of a magazine cover with not just her mother, but also with beauty queens she looks up to.

"This one definitely has a special place in my heart. What an honor," she said in an Instagram post.

Check out their photos and videos below: