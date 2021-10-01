WATCH: Grateful Kisses in tears after Miss Universe PH

Kisses Delavin is seen in tears (right) shortly after she finished in the top 10 of the Miss Universe Philippines pageant on Thursday. Instagram: @themissuniverseph/ @kissesdforever

MANILA — Though in tears, Kisses Delavin only had words of gratitude after she fell short in clinching the Miss Universe Philippines crown on Thursday.

In a video circulating online among her fan groups, a crying Delavin is seen thanking staff members of the pageant organization for taking care of her and her fellow candidates.

“Thank you, sobrang pinadali niyo ‘yung buhay namin dito. Thank you, ha,” she said.

Comforting Delavin, one of the staff members said, “You did your best.”

“We love you. You’re still a winner,” another added.

Delavin, a first-time candidate in a national pageant, finished in the top 10 of the Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

She has said it has long been her dream to enter pageantry, and to represent the Philippines in an international competition.

Owing to her popularity as an actress, the former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate was also one of the most visible of the final 28 candidates throughout the pageant.

Crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2021 is Beatrice Gomez of Cebu City.

As of writing, Delavin has yet to publicly release a statement after Thursday night’s results.

