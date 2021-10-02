Mariel Rodriguez worried about her blood sugar

MANILA -- TV host-actress Mariel Padilla started to be more conscious about her health, especially now that she is in her late-30s and a mother of two, her children with actor Robin Padilla.

At 37, Padilla specifically monitors her blood sugar. She recently got a bit worried that her latest blood test showed her blood sugar on the borderline level, that might eventually lead to diabetes.

Padilla, who was a recent guest in the “Usapang Puso sa Puso” of the Philippine Heart Association (PHA), apparently makes an extra effort to watch her sugar intake.

“Pero minsan, aminin natin, mahirap talaga, especially the carbonated or flavored drinks,” Padilla pointed out. “Nauuso ngayon ang zero sugar na carbonated drinks.”

She particularly expressed her concern about the drinks, whether or not they are healthy. “When they say, ‘zero sugar’ for carbonated drinks, is that safe?” Padilla asked nutritionist Dr. Tin Reyes, from The Medical City.

Artificial sweeteners are not natural, as pointed out by Reyes. “They have no calories or even just a few calories for some,” Reyes said. “They are often marketed as sugar-free and everybody thinks it’s all about the calories.

“The ones approved by the FDA [Food and Drug Administration] are aspartame, saccharine, sucralose and we also have the Stevia, Splenda. In terms of blood sugar and maybe calories, it can decrease the amount of sugar and the calories.”

Reyes further informed the challenging part is dysbiosis, which is about eating unbalanced food. “Many bad food can cause dysbiosis,” Reyes said. “If you look at artificial sweeteners, it will indirectly lead to dysbiosis which is the changes in micro-biota.”

Alternative sugars are associated with changing one’s gut-microbiota, which indirectly result in glucose intolerance. Hence, Reyes does not recommend the use of alternative sugar.

“If you want to control sugar every now and then, you need to eat food that develop gut-microbiota, like vegetables,” insisted Reyes.

Padilla was among the celebrity guests in the recent PHA virtual forum to observe World Heart Day, also graced by Ai-Ai de las Alas, Megan Young, Lani Misalucha and Meryll Soriano. The forum celebrates World Heart Day 2021.

Foremost among Padilla’s concerns, aside from her health, is that of her daughters and husband’s welfare. In fact, she makes an effort to be the “best mom” to her kids, without overlooking her husband.

But Padilla is aware her husband understands the situation. Like the fact that she doesn’t sleep in the master bedroom every night. Although it doesn’t maker her husband happy, he does not take it against her either.

After being married for 11 years, Padilla looks forward to another 11 years and more with her husband.

Recently, Padilla started vlogging, too. She unveiled her lesser-known air soft gun collection, on top of her bags, plates and headbands.

“Never in your wildest dreams did you ever imagine that I have this gun collection,” she said.