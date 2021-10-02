Photos from Ayn Bernos' Instagram account

Fans of social media influencer Ayn Bernos could not help but think of the possibilities if she had made it to the question and answer portion of the recently concluded Miss Universe Philippines.

Bernos made it to the top 16, where she showcased her walk in swimsuit and evening gown, but missed the top 10 cut.

Known for her eloquence in speaking, her supporters took to social media to express their regret of not hearing Bernos’ answers in the final round.

Some made a classic “Kadenang Ginto” meme where a character is seen to be fiercely raising her hand to answer— associating it with Bernos, who was already backstage then.

The 5’3” beauty appreciated the post but made it clear that she was already happy having joined her dream pageant.

“Hahahahaha you guys are making my night lmao NAKAKATABA NG PUSO. Masaya na ako magka-sash, lalong mas masaya ako ngayong naranasan ko to. Salamat sa mga naniwala,” she tweeted.

Bernos also explained that the national pageant has given her a huge platform despite losing out on the crown.

“I’m so touched by the messages telling me how well I’d perform if I had the chance to do the Q&A. But I’m not sad because MUP has gifted me such a BIG platform tell my story,” Bernos said.

“Now I don’t need to be onstage for people to listen. Now people hear my voice. This is just the beginning.”

On her Instagram account, Bernos expressed gratitude to all who helped in her pursuit of becoming a beauty queen.

“My heart is full of gratitude for this opportunity, but more importantly, for the people I have met along the way who decided to help me make this happen. It takes a village to raise a beauty queen, and you raised me in two months,” she said.

She went on to thank the organization for allowing her to join even if her height did not make the original requirement.

“To the @themissuniverseph org and team, thank you for opening the door for women like me. To the prod team, thank you for allowing us to shine,” Bernos quipped.

“To the Universe, for conspiring with me to make this happen, thank You.”

Cebu beauty Bea Gomez won the title, succeeding 2020 winner Rabiya Mateo. She will represent the Philippines at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel in December.

