The cake counter at Baker J. Jeeves de Veyra Croissants with jams. Jeeves de Veyra Strawberry Savarin au Rum. Jeeves de Veyra Chemex and coolers. Jeeves de Veyra Salmon Avocado Tartine. Jeeves de Veyra Rose Latte. Jeeves de Veyra Barley Salad. Jeeves de Veyra Pan-seared Salmon with Ratatouille. Jeeves de Veyra Breakfast Complet. Jeeves de Veyra

ALABANG -- Have a taste of France at Baker J, Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila’s own French boulangerie, in Alabang.

While Baker J started out as online shop for pick-up and delivery during the COVID lockdown, it has now re-opened due to relaxed IATF restrictions.

The interiors are airy and feel safe with enough space for socially distanced dining. It resembles a tea salon full of pastel colors, elaborate corniches and chrome shelves tastefully filled with books and merchandise.

“We launched Baker J online last year in the middle of the quarantine as we saw an opportunity to sell healthy bakes and other bread and pastries,” said Chroma Hospitality country manager James Montenegro.

“While we will continue with take-out and online orders with delivery options, we have decided to open Baker J for dine-in. For most people, dining out is still essential. And with restrictions starting to ease a bit, we are confident that people will slowly go back to dining in.”

Baker J is helmed by executive pastry chef Nicolas Pasdeloup. Born and raised in Paris, his influence can be tasted in the trademark buttery delicate crunch one gets with the shop’s pain de chocolat, kouign amman, croissants and other French pastries.

For those looking for sweet bites, cakes good for one like their Savarin Au Rum, Strawberry Cream Puff, and chocolate tart are great to pair with a cup of coffee.

Baker J is one of the few coffee shops that offer coffee brewed with a Chemex. The coffee is a lighter brew for coffee drinkers who enjoy looking for flavors in their coffee.

A unique drink from the coffee bar is Baker J’s Rose Latte. This is a latte with rose syrup that is somewhat like the Indian rose lassi with the sour notes of yogurt replaced by the full-bodied hit of espresso.

If you’re not into coffee, check out their teas and their iced coolers like the cucumber coolers and iced French mint tea.

The J in Baker J stands for “je suis”, or “I am” in French. Baker J’s lunch and dinner menu gets its sections from the way they want the visitor to feel after partaking of chef Pasdeloup’s French entrees.

Start off with their tartines, specialty open faced sandwiches on crusty bread. These are filling enough to be meals on their own like this one topped with salmon and avocado.

Je Suis Reveille (“I am awake”) is Baker J’s breakfast all-day breakfast menu. From pancakes, waffles, French toast to shakshouka, there is something for every appetite. Check out Complet which comes with eggs, sausage, bacon, roesti, sauteed mushroom, roasted tomato, mixed green leaves, sliced fruits, waffle or pancake, and a shot of detox juice for a meal to break that fast.

Je Suis en Pleine Forme (“I am in good shape”) is a list of the restaurant’s healthy offerings. The Barley Salad -- cheese, mushroom, baby spinach, pomelo, red cabbage, and avocado with honey citrus vinaigrette -- is an explosion of color and makes the case that healthy food can be full of flavor.

Je Suis Comble (“I am satisfied”) spotlights dishes from classic French dishes like Coq Au Vin from Burgundy, Confit de Canard made with duck confit croquettes and served with green lentils and mizuna leaves in balsamic vinaigrette; Steak a Poivre, and Pan-Seared Salmon Steak with ratatouille.

Baker J is located at the lobby of the Crimson Hotel Filinvest City, Manila. Reservations are highly encouraged to ensure tables due to limited sitting and social distancing protocols. Delivery and advance ordering options available here.