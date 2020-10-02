Megan Young shares how she got into video games

Handout

MANILA -- Nowadays, Megan Young is not only known as a beauty queen, but also as a video game streamer.

The Philippines' sole Miss World titleholder has been playing games such as Overcooked 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Ragnarok M: Eternal Love to a live audience on Facebook.

According to Young, her love for video games came before pageantry.

She said some of the titles she enjoyed playing as a child during the late '90s were Mario Party and Pokemon Snap on Nintendo 64.

"I started gaming when I was pretty young. My parents introduced me to educational games, then eventually it developed into a love for recreational games," she said in a statement released by Foodpanda, which recently introduced her and her husband Mikael Daez as its newest endorsers.

Young went on to recall the time that she and Daez, then her boyfriend, realized that they were both into video games.

"It's actually surprising because at some point in our relationship, we both realized that we're both into video games and that we've actually played these games even before we met each other," she said.

She went on: "I remember when we first heard about Ragnarok coming to mobile, I was like, 'I loved this game in high school!' and Mikael could not believe it because it was also a game he played back then."

As for her current lockdown activity, Young said she enjoys playing Animal Crossing on her Nintendo Switch, with a steak burrito with cheese on the side.

"We'd always order it in the middle of a gaming session," she said, referring to the food delivery app.

Last June, Young brought her passion for gaming and her advocacy for the LGBTQIA community together as she led an e-sports benefit battle.

The mobile tournament aimed to help raise funds for the HIV advocacy group LoveYourself.

Aside from Young and Daez, another local gaming personality that was tapped by Foodpanda as endorser amid the lockdown is cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao.