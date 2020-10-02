LOOK: Bevy of veteran beauty contestants join first Miss GCQ

MANILA -- Some 50 regional beauties, some of them familiar faces in national beauty pageants, were presented Thursday as the official candidates of the first Miss Gandang Contesera Quest (GCQ) 2020.

Among the notable personalities in the virtual pageant organized by veteran pageant producer and former Mr. Gay Philippines Wilbert Tolentino are Chelsea Fernandez, Miss Philippines Water 2019 and Reyna ng Aliwan 2018; Christine Opiaza, Miss Bikini Philippines 2016 and Miss Ambassadress of the World Philippines 2019; Melba Ann Macasaet, Bb. Pilipinas 2019 candidate; and Lady Justerinnie Santos, Mutya ng Pilipinas 2019 candidate.

Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados and Miss Earth 2008 Karla Henry, two of the pageant ‘s supporters, told ABS-CBN News that Miss GCQ will hopefully bring back the impetus to local pageantry which has been paralyzed by the pandemic.

They also praised the commitment of long-time conteseras like them to support the pageant.



The Miss GCQ winner will receive P250,000 cash prize and cash assistance to her community or chosen charity/advocacy group.

Show producer and ace beauty queen maker Rodgil Flores said Miss GCQ is also supported by other national and international beauty queens, among others: Miss Supranational 2013 Mutya Datul; Miss Earth 2015 Angelia Gabrena Ong; Miss Universe Philippines 2017 Rachel Peters; Bb. Pilipinas Intercontinental 2019 Emma Tiglao; Bb. Pilipinas International 2015 Janicel Lubina; Miss Philippines Earth 2013 Angelee de los Reyes; Miss Philippines Earth 2019 Janelle Tee; and Miss Philippines Fire 2020 Shane Tormes.

The first Miss GCQ winner will be crowned in a virtual online ceremony on Tolentino’s fan page on October 15 hosted by Mutya ng Pilipinas winner Kristine Caballero Aplal.

Among the judges will be Tolentino, Flores and Miss Global 2016 first runner-up CJ Hirro.