Australian vlogger surprises Filipino employee with money for son's college tuition

A Filipino employee got the surprise of her life from her boss -- money enough to cover her son's college tuition.

Known only as Avelina, the 50-year-old has been working for Alex Hirschi, known to many as the vlogger Supercar Blondie.

She has been with Hirschi in Dubai for two-and-a-half years, doing errands and admin work for the vlogger and the rest of her team.

"Look at this guys, this is an entire college fund for a very special employee of mine," Hirschi, known for her car entertainment content, said in a video that documented her surprise for Avelina.

"She thinks we're filming a documentary, so all my employees are going to come through this door for their 'interviews,' but that's all for show. It's actually all about her and this surprise," she added.

As Avelina was filming for the fake documentary, Hirschi approached her from behind and gave her a bouquet of flowers and the money, which was placed inside a silver box.

Visibly surprised by the turn of events, Avelina held back tears as she accepted her boss' gifts.

"I'm a millionaire, sir?" she said, asking into the camera. "Oh my goodness."

Hirschi then told her employee that she can also use the money to "help you build the house you want back home when you retire."

This prompted Avelina to ask if she is being sent home, to which the vlogger replied in jest: "If you leave me, I'm taking this (money) back!"

As laughter filled the room, Hirschi turned serious again as she expressed her appreciation for Avelina.

"You've had to leave your family behind and work with us in order to earn money and take it back to your family, so we just wanted to help you out a little bit," she said.

"But don't leave us. I need you, okay?"

The video has since gone viral on Facebook, with many Filipino netizens showing their love for Hirschi and Avelina.

Watch it below: