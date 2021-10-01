MANILA -- The Philippine Navy on Friday extended its congratulations to newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines Beatrice Gomez.

The Cebuana beauty queen is also a Philippine Navy reservist.

"Bravo Zulu for an endeavor well done!" read the post on Philippine Navy's Facebook page, which referred to Gomez as a corporal of the Naval Reserve Center Eastern Visayas.

The Naval Eastern Center Eastern Visayas also congratulated Gomez, saying that her dedication is a reminder that "diligent work pays off."

"Your family in the Philippine Navy and the Naval Reserve Command is pleased to see you inch closer to your dreams!" it said in a Facebook post, which showed photos of the beauty queen as a reservist.

The Naval Reserve Command, for its part, said Gomez "is not just a crowned queen but also fills the coveted shoes of a warrior."

In a statement, she was praised for her contributions to the Naval Reserve Center Eastern Visayas, including her participation in community-oriented activities and outreach programs.

Gomez is set to represent the Philippines in the 70th Miss Universe pageant set in Israel in December.

She will attempt to win the country's fifth Miss Universe crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

