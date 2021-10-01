MANILA -- After several postponements caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Miss World Philippines (MWP) pageant is finally pushing through this weekend.

In a Facebook post on Friday, organizers said the national pageant will be held on October 3, Sunday, at the Subic Bay Exhibition and Convention Center.

They assured that government-mandated protocols will be implemented for the safety of both candidates and staff.

MWP was earlier set on September 19, but was postponed anew as the pandemic continued to affect rules on gatherings and events.

More than 40 candidates are vying for the opportunity to represent the Philippines in international pageants such as Miss World, Reina Hispanoamericana, Miss Eco Philippines, Miss Eco Teen Philippines, Miss Philippines Tourism, and Miss Environment International Philippines.

Dindi Pajares previously won the right to represent the Philippines at the Miss Supranational pageant in Poland last August on the strength of votes cast by her fellow MWP candidates. She placed in the Top 12 of the said pageant.

