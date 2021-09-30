Miss Universe PH 2021: What the Top 5 said in Q&A

(From right) Cebu Province’s Steffi Aberasturi (2nd runner-up), Cebu City’s Beatrice Gomez (Miss Universe Philippines), Taguig’s Katrina Dimaranan (Miss Universe Philippines Tourism), Cavite’s Victoria Vincent (Miss Universe Philippines Charity), and Pangasinan’s Maureen Wroblewitz (1st runner-up) pose together shortly after advancing as the top five finalists of the pageant on Thursday. Instagram: @themissuniverseph

MANILA—“The last chance to convince the judges that they deserve the crown,” was how host KC Montero introduced the question-and-answer portion of the 2021 Miss Universe Philippines pageant on Thursday night.

Indeed, the crucial segment, which traditionally tackles societal and national topics, proved to be the determining factor for the placements of the final five candidates.

Crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2021 was Beatrice Gomez of Cebu City. Awarded with new advocacy titles, meanwhile, were Taguig’s Katrina Dimaranan as Miss Universe Philippines Tourism, and Cavite’s Victoria Vincent as Miss Universe Philippines Charity.

Completing the queen’s court are Maureen Wroblewitz of Pangasinan, who finished 1st runner-up; and Steffi Aberasturi of Cebu Province, who placed 2nd runner-up.

For this year’s Q&A, each candidate was given 30 seconds to answer a randomly picked question. Here’s how they answered, in the order they were called:

STEFFI ABERASTURI

Cebu Province, 2nd runner-up

Steffi Aberasturi of Cebu Province poses during the evening gown competition of the 2021 Miss Universe Philippines pageant. Instagram: @themissuniverseph

Q: How will you empower young women and help them become more socially aware?

A: Now with social media, this tool has been a driving force in all of us. But we have to draw a borderline so that these youth will not take advantage of the social media. We have to see the social media like how it is, the way it is designed, and that is to unite people and never to divide us in the first place. We have to be responsible user.

BEATRICE GOMEZ

Cebu City, Miss Universe Philippines

Beatrice Gomez of Cebu City poses during the evening gown competition of the 2021 Miss Universe Philippines pageant. Instagram: @themissuniverseph

Q: If during your reign as Miss Universe Philippines, things happen in your life that make you sad and uninspired, how would you be able to continue inspiring others?

A: It is very evident that all of us went through difficulties during this pandemic, but it is also proof that we are able to rise to the occasion. And if anything happened to me during my reign, I will not give up and inspire others by rising to the problems that I am encountering and by inspiring them that, ‘Whatever you’re going through, you will be able to overcome it.’

KATRINA DIMARANAN

Taguig, Miss Universe Philippines Tourism

Katrina Dimaranan of Taguig poses during the evening gown competition of the 2021 Miss Universe Philippines pageant. Instagram: @themissuniverseph

Q: What do you think is the most inspiring quality that a Miss Universe Philippines should possess and why?

A: It would have to be the ability to have compassion and relate to other people, because, as we know, Miss Universe has to be able to connect from people in all different countries from all different classes. So I would have to say relatability and compassion, because as a Miss Universe, it’s your job to inspire others and to genuinely want to help, whether it be through organizations, or any companies, or groups of people, so there you go.

VICTORIA VINCENT

Cavite, Miss Universe Philippines Charity

Victoria Vincent of Cavite poses during the evening gown competition of the 2021 Miss Universe Philippines pageant. Instagram: @themissuniverseph

Q: In your journey to be Miss Universe Philippines, what has been the most inspiring part and why?

A: The people that I’ve met and stories that I’ve heard. Especially during the pandemic, people have risen to overcome everything that they’ve gone through. And I’m someone… I’ve been incredibly privileged and I haven’t had to go through that many issues in my life. But meeting so many people who have had so many battles and hearing their stories and hearing how they overcame them, that’s what inspires me. That’s what inspires me to continue to help the Filipinos in the way that I know how, which is through my advocacy, through architecture and heritage conservation.

MAUREEN WROBLEWITZ

Pangasinan, 1st runner-up

Maureen Wroblewitz of Pangasinan poses during the evening gown competition of the 2021 Miss Universe Philippines pageant. Instagram: @themissuniverseph

Q: If you win the crown tonight, how will you inspire other women to get out of their comfort zone?

A: Just me being here, I am getting out of my comfort zone. I am conquering my fear, because I am afraid to talk in front of a lot of people. But I hope that through me, I get to inspire so many to do the same, to achieve their dreams but to also reach for the universe.