LOOK: Jeepney soup kitchen launched in Pasig

MANILA -- A jeepney has been refurbished to serve as a mobile soup kitchen to help feed families greatly affected by the pandemic.

A project by Rise Against Hunger Philippines (RAHP), the Kain Tayo jeepney has a full-functioning kitchen, with the main body featuring a modern version of the Filipino mythical bird Sarimanok.

"We wanted the design to be inclusive and easily appreciated by all Filipinos across the board, so we decided to go for the Sarimanok because it is a figure that has already emerged in the popular scene during the '90s," architect Deo Alam, who came up with the design, said in a statement released by RAHP.

"Second, the legend of the bird makes the symbol even more special -- it is also known to carry a fish by its beak, which can be translated to the Sarimanok bringing food to the people," he added.

Joining Alam in putting together the overall graphics of the jeepney's exterior stickers were artist Nikko Arbillo and fashion designer RJ Santos.

The mobile soup kitchen was launched at Pasig Elementary School on Thursday, September 30, with 100 of the city's transport drivers and their families invited as guests.

Aside from food, they also received free vaccinations through a donation from San Miguel Foundation.

The mobile soup kitchen is in support of the Kain Tayo Pilipinas movement, a private sector initiative to help address hunger experienced by millions of Filipinos.

"In our mission to support the nutritionally at-risk, this program enables us to step up and meet the rising challenges of hunger and malnutrition in the face of this pandemic," said RAHP executive director Jomar Fleras.

