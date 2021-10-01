MANILA -- Leren Bautista on Friday announced that she is "signing off" from pageantry after failing to win the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 crown.

The 28-year-old from Laguna finished in the Top 10 of the pageant, which was won by Beatrice Gomez of Cebu City.

In an Instagram post, Bautista expressed her gratitude to all those who have helped and supported her journey as a beauty queen.

"The crown is my dream and representing Philippines is my pride and honor. We might not have the crown, but having you fight with me all through out the competition made me realize that the true crown is in front of me, and that crown is you," she said.

"There is no such thing as defeat if you try," she added.

Bautista went on to declare that pageantry "changed my life," adding that she will "forever hold on" to her memories and learnings as a beauty queen.

"Leren Mae Magnaye Bautista, Laguna! Now signing off," she ended.

Bautista made her mark in the local pageant scene after being crowned Binibining Pilipinas Globe in 2019.

She represented the country in Miss Globe, finishing second runner-up.

Early this year, a digital billboard of Bautista made it to New York's famous Times Square, with the beauty queen joining the likes of Nadine Lustre and James Reid.

