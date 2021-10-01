Japan's Princess Mako to marry boyfriend on October 26

Japan's Princess Mako arrives at the ceremony site where Emperor Naruhito will report the conduct of the enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Sanctuary inside the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan October 22, 2019. Kim Hong-ji, Reuters/File Photo

Japan's Princess Mako will marry her boyfriend Kei Komuro on Oct. 26, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday, despite a public controversy lasting over three years following media reports about a financial dispute involving his mother.

The agency also revealed Princess Mako, a niece of Emperor Naruhito, has been diagnosed with complex post-traumatic stress disorder caused by what is claimed to be mental abuse.

The agency said the princess and Komuro, both 29, will hold a joint press conference on the day they are married to explain their feelings. The two are expected to register their marriage before relocating to the United States, where Komuro works for a law firm.

In a rare decision, traditional ceremonies associated with imperial family members' weddings, such as the official engagement ceremony called "Nosai no Gi" and "Choken no Gi," an official meeting with the emperor and empress prior to marriage, will not be held in view of the controversy.

While female imperial family members traditionally receive a lump-sum payment of up to around 150 million yen ($1.3 million) in taxpayers' money upon their departure from the household, the agency said it has accepted Princess Mako's unprecedented request not to receive such payment.

The details of the arrangements for the marriage between the princess, the eldest daughter of Crown Prince Fumihito, and Komuro were announced at a press conference held by senior agency official Takaharu Kachi, an aide to the crown prince and his family.

Under the current rules, female imperial family members lose their royal status upon marrying commoners. The payments are intended to maintain the dignity of former royal family members.

Princess Mako will be the first female royal in postwar Japan to not receive the payment and to marry a commoner without the traditional rituals.

The unprecedented decisions come as the crown prince maintains the view that the marriage is not supported by many Japanese people and therefore the traditional ceremonies cannot be held.

The princess' father said in November last year, however, he approves of the couple tying the knot based on the Constitution that states marriage shall be based only on the mutual consent of both sexes.

Yasuhiko Nishimura, grand steward of the agency, said Friday that Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako "wish that (the couple) will have a happy life in the future."

The empress, who is an aunt of Princess Mako, has long suffered from a stress-induced illness after giving birth in 2001 to the couple's only child Princess Aiko, amid pressure to produce a male heir.

Despite a shrinking number of heirs, the 1947 Imperial House Law limits inheritance of the Chrysanthemum Throne to a male imperial family member who has an emperor on his father's side.

Following the announcement of the princess' marriage arrangements, top government spokesman Katsunobu Kato told a press conference Friday, "I would like to extend my sincere wishes for a long and happy life of the princess and the further prosperity of the imperial family."

Since Japanese imperial family members do not have passports, the princess needs to first create a family registry with Komuro as an ordinary citizen before applying for her passport.

Faced with intense public scrutiny, Komuro in April issued a statement detailing the dispute involving his mother, who allegedly owed her former fiance over 4 million yen in financial support, including the money she spent on Komuro's education.

Shortly after releasing the statement, Komuro offered to clear the alleged debt in an effort to settle the row, even though he and his mother believe the money they received was a gift. Komuro's lawyer said his client intends to talk with the former fiance and is arranging how to facilitate that.

Komuro returned to Japan on Monday for the first time in three years since he left for New York in August 2018 to study at Fordham University's law school, from which he graduated with a Juris Doctor degree in May this year.

His appearance in Japan attracted huge media attention, with a throng of reporters gathering outside his mother's home in Yokohama near Tokyo where he has since been self-isolating as required by the country's coronavirus quarantine rules.

Komuro and the princess met in 2012 as students at International Christian University in Tokyo and were unofficially engaged in September 2017.

Their wedding was initially scheduled to take place on Nov. 4, 2018, but the agency announced in February of the same year the postponement of ritual ceremonies following reports about the financial dispute.

In November last year, Princess Mako expressed her wish to go ahead with the wedding, saying it is a "necessary choice" for the couple.