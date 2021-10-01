Photo from Catriona Gray's Instagram account

Former Miss Universe winner Catriona Gray teased about doing a project with boyfriend Sam Milby while sharing a sweet moment with the actor in a plane.

On Instagram, Gray posted a snap of her resting on Milby’s arm.

“Sooo excited to be seeing more of the world with my second favourite adventure buddy (first of course, is mama @mitagray)!” she said in the caption.

“Which part of the world are @samuelmilby and I off to for our first on-screen project together? Follow @globalchildtv for updates,” Gray added.

Gray has been tapped to host the 2021 Miss South Africa pageant’s pre-show as well as backstage access this October, the organization announced last week.

“The Cat is out of the bag (pun intended)!” the group said. “This year’s show is bringing you great women! Not only local, but international too! We are thrilled to announce that this year’s Pre-show host is the one and only Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.”

The pre-show is a program shown just before the pageant proper, to be held on October 16 in Cape Town Grand Arena.

Gray will co-host the pageant’s backstage happenings with her successor, Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa.

Gray and Milby confirmed being in a relationship in May 2020, nearly two years after they were first romantically linked.

While they have since become open about their relationship, they rarely share updates about each other on social media, save for special occasions.

