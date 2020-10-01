Home > Life Say hello to Margaux! Sports anchor Migs Bustos, wife welcome baby girl ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 01 2020 07:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn MANILA — Congratulations are in order for TV host Migs Bustos, after he became a dad for the first time. The sports anchor welcomed a little girl with his wife, Michelle Mediana, on Wednesday, making the announcement on Instagram via a series of cute snaps of their newborn. The happy couple named their bundle of joy, Margaux Andrea. View this post on Instagram Margaux Andrea M. Bustos. Born September 30, 1:57 AM 👧🏻 A post shared by Migs Bustos (@migsbustos) on Sep 29, 2020 at 3:51pm PDT It was back in May when Bustos and Mediana first announced that they are expecting, when he shared a photo of his wife’s sonogram taken on her 20th week of pregnancy. The two got married on October 2018. View this post on Instagram Ever since we got married in 2018, we told ourselves that we’ll still celebrate our ‘mag-jowa’ anniversary. 11 years ago was when she said the first ‘yes’. Now in the new normal even if we don’t get to eat out to celebrate, we still remember the essence of why we got married in the first place: just staying at home, enjoying each other’s company, celebrating and appreciating what we have. #MischiMigsForever A post shared by Migs Bustos (@migsbustos) on Aug 1, 2020 at 5:42am PDT Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn Migs Bustos, Michelle Mediana Read More: Migs Bustos Michelle Mediana /news/10/02/20/mga-e-jeep-gagamitin-sa-pamamahagi-ng-learning-modules-sa-imus-cavite/entertainment/10/02/20/watch-iza-finds-out-jodi-and-sams-affair-in-ang-sa-iyo-ay-akin/business/10/02/20/japans-financial-watchdog-to-order-tokyo-bourse-to-swiftly-report-on-trading-system-glitch/news/10/02/20/palace-iatf-oks-cash-food-packs-for-kids-under-2-nutritionally-at-risk-pregnant-women/business/10/02/20/sm-investments-corp-lists-p10-billion-fixed-rate-bonds