Say hello to Margaux! Sports anchor Migs Bustos, wife welcome baby girl

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 01 2020 07:17 PM

MANILA — Congratulations are in order for TV host Migs Bustos, after he became a dad for the first time. 

The sports anchor welcomed a little girl with his wife, Michelle Mediana, on Wednesday, making the announcement on Instagram via a series of cute snaps of their newborn. 

The happy couple named their bundle of joy, Margaux Andrea. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Margaux Andrea M. Bustos. Born September 30, 1:57 AM 👧🏻

It was back in May when Bustos and Mediana first announced that they are expecting, when he shared a photo of his wife’s sonogram taken on her 20th week of pregnancy.

The two got married on October 2018.

