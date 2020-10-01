Say hello to Margaux! Sports anchor Migs Bustos, wife welcome baby girl

MANILA — Congratulations are in order for TV host Migs Bustos, after he became a dad for the first time.

The sports anchor welcomed a little girl with his wife, Michelle Mediana, on Wednesday, making the announcement on Instagram via a series of cute snaps of their newborn.

The happy couple named their bundle of joy, Margaux Andrea.

It was back in May when Bustos and Mediana first announced that they are expecting, when he shared a photo of his wife’s sonogram taken on her 20th week of pregnancy.

The two got married on October 2018.