Park Seo Joon is new face of BYS Cosmetics in PH

MANILA -- Korean actor Park Seo Joon is the newest celebrity ambassador of BYS Cosmetics Philippines.

The actor, known for his roles in the television series "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim" and the film "Midnight Runners," was introduced as the face of the brand on Thursday, confirming fan speculations.

On its Facebook page, BYS Cosmetics Philippines posted a photo of Park wearing a black turtleneck and doing the Korean finger heart sign.

The cosmetics brand also shared a video of Park in what was made to look like a date with the person viewing it.

BYS, which was established in Melbourne, Australia in 2004, has been in the Philippines since 2012.

Park's endorsement of the brand marks BYS' eighth anniversary in the country.

BYS Cosmetics Philippines is the same company behind Lustrous, the makeup line of actress Nadine Lustre.

PINOY FANS

This is not the first time that Park was tapped to endorse a brand that is targeted at Filipino customers.

Last year, he became a celebrity ambassador of the homegrown clothing brand Bench, joining the likes of other Korean heartthrobs such as Lee Min Ho and Park Hyung Sik.

Months after becoming a "Global Bench Setter," he visited the Philippines for a fan meet at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Park also took the opportunity to go out and about, with the actor showing The Peninsula Manila and Greenbelt Mall in his vlog.

In the 10-minute clip on his YouTube channel, he talked about the weather, his family, and his past visit to Boracay. He also ate desserts.

"Since we're in the Philippines, we can't just stay in the hotel. We must go visit popular tourist destinations," he said in Korean.

"I've been to holiday destinations such as Boracay in the Philippines but I've never been to the capital before," he added.