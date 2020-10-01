Food shorts: Cake concierge, new eating spaces, reopened restaurants

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

BISTRO GROUP REOPENS MORE RESTAURANTS

Handout

The Bistro Group has reopened some of its branches in Metro Manila, Pampanga, and Cebu.

The following restaurants are now available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery:

- TGIFridays Trinoma and Marquee Mall, Pampanga

- Italianni’s Trinoma, Conrad, Newport Mall, and Ayala Center Cebu

- Denny’s Trinoma

- Buffalo Wild Wings Estancia Mall and Conrad

- Watami Ayala Center Cebu

- Modern Shanghai Trinoma

- Fish & Co. Trinoma

- Bulgogi Brothers Greenbelt and Newport Mall

- Red Lobster Evia Lifestyle Center

Buy one, get one deals are also available at Bistro Group restaurants this October.

CAKE CONCIERGE BY CRAVINGS

Handout

Cravings can now deliver sweet treats for any occasion or reason that calls for a celebration.



The restaurant is popular for its Caramel Cake, Devils' Food Cake, Carrot Cake, and Cherry Walnut Cheesecake, among others.

There are also new items such as the Impossible Cake (rich chocolate cake stacked with vanilla flan and dripping with caramel), Fruit and Cheese Square, Original Chilled Blueberry Cheesecake, and Mocha Praline Crunch Cake.

Cravings also has limited edition cakes such as the Bibingka Cake Soufflé (a light coconut-based cake with fluffy salted egg custard topped with queso de bola shavings and salted egg slices, served with salted egg cream sauce), Dayap Cake (three layers of vanilla chiffon with dayap curd filling and cream cheese frosting), Berry Mascarpone Cake (two layers of vanilla chiffon cake, fresh berries, and mascarpone cream), and Peanut Butter & Jam Cake (two layers of chocolate chiffon, whipped cream, fresh strawberries and jam filling, topped with peanut butter frosting, chocolate, Chocnut, peanuts, and pecan).

Customers can also order a "Happiness Box" of treats including s'mores, bars, cookies, and more.



To make celebrations grander, Cravings has launched its Cake Concierge, the first of its kind in the country. This service allows customers to choose cake toppers, and candles, personalize greetings and messages, customize cakes and pastries, and arrange special deliveries and set-ups.

More details are available at the website of Cravings Bakeshop, as well as the social media pages of Cravings Philippines.

LUXURY PLATTERS FOR A CAUSE AT DIAMOND HOTEL

Handout

To delight their valued guests and care for the staff, Diamond Hotel Philippines is offering luxury platters for a cause. With every sumptuous feast brought to the table, the hotel associates are granted the opportunity to continue to be of service to their guests during these uncertain times.

Lavish dishes and set menus are lined up every day of the week. The Weekday Specials feature choices good for 4-6 persons, suitable for classy dinners at home or intimate occasions celebrated with the family.

Among the signature platters available from Monday to Friday are Baked Mediterranean Crusted Salmon and Homemade Salmon Gravlax, Slow Cooked Beef Belly in Red Wine Sauce, Porchetta (pork belly), Paella Valenciana, Vegetable Paella, Paella Negra, Paella de Cochinillo (suckling pig paella), Stir-fried Clams with Ginger and Onion, Noodles and Mushroom, and Steamed Clams with Special House Sauce.

The Weekend Premium selection, on the other hand, includes Seafood Paella, Stir-fried Crab with Black Pepper Sauce, Stir-fried Crab with Bihon and Mushroom, and Deep-fried Crab with Salted Egg Yolk Sauce.

A feast fit for six guests can also be prepared to sate the most indulgent of palates. The Spanish Specialty Menu, Filipino Specialty Menu, and Premium Specialty Menu showcase several courses of opulent platters like Croquetas De Jamon Serrano, Halabos Na Sugpo with Garlic Chips, Lapu-Lapu Fillet Crusted with Crabmeat and Lumpfish Caviar, and Prawn Thermidor, to name but a few.

Guests may place their orders for Culinary Feasts for a Cause at onlineshopping.diamondhotel.com.

Payments may be made via credit card, PayPal, or online bank transfers (for Bank of Commerce and Metrobank only). Other terms and conditions may apply.

NEW E-COOKING SERIES BY CHEF ROSEBUD

Handout

Celebrity chef Rosebud Benitez once again shares a series of delectable dishes on "US Pork, Eats the Best," the newest e-cooking series on her YouTube channel.

For the first two episodes, she demonstrates her Pork Belly Casserole recipe and Pork Spareribs Sinigang with Watermelon.

The cooking series features US pork as its main ingredient.

"What I love about the US pork is that the pigs were grain-fed to perfection so it's definitely a high-quality and delicious meat option for hearty dishes. As a chef, using US pork in the food I cook is also a lot more convenient with its consistent primal and new pork cuts," Benitez said.

Present in more than 80 countries, US Meat Export Federation (USMEF) is the most vertically integrated trade association in the meat and livestock industry. USMEF represents beef and veal, pork,

lamb producers and feeders, packers and processors, purveyors and traders, oilseeds producers, feed grains producers, farm organizations, and supply and service organizations.

SALO-SALO BUNDLE AT KUYA J

Handout

Kuya J now has a new Salo-Salo bundle offering which comes with a free dish. Options include the Crispy Pata Salo, Pochero Bulalo Salo, and the Kare-Kare Salo.

Each bundle comes with its main dish, sides, and rice, and one extra free dish -- Sizzling Tofu for the Crispy Pata Salo, Grilled Scallops for the Pochero Bulalo Salo, and Lumpia Prito for the Kare-Kare Salo.

The offer is available until October 31 for dine-in and takeout at all

operating Kuya J stores nationwide, and via Central Delivery.

More details are available on the Kuya J social media pages.

THE PATIO, STOP BITE AT AYALA MALLS

Handout

Ayala Malls has opened The Patio and Stop Bite areas to make dining more comfortable and enjoyable for mallgoers amid the pandemic.

The extended areas in gardens and hallways give customers the chance to safely savor their time outside confined spaces, and also helps restaurant merchants that are limited to the mandated seating capacity for diners.

Both The Patio and Stop Bite areas are designed to follow social distancing protocols, and strict sanitation measures are undertaken for the comfort and safety of the diners.

The Patio locations are open to serve customers at the Ayala Malls Circuit Gallery Drive and Circuit Lane Connection, Ayala Malls Solenad Activity Park, Alabang Town Center Corte and Corte Expansion, and Ayala Center Cebu in Levels 1,2, and 3.

The Stop Bite locations are likewise ready to accommodate diners at the TriNoma Food Choices, Ayala Malls Vertis North Levels 2 & 3, Ayala Malls Cloverleaf Level 2, Fairview Terraces Food Choices, UP Town Center Activity Center, Market! Market! Activity Center, Marquee Mall Exhibit Space, Ayala Malls Legazpi Food Choices, Ayala Malls Capitol Central Veranda, Abreeza Mall Food Choices, Ayala Malls Central Bloc Activity Center, and Ayala Center Cebu Food Choices.