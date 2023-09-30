SWS: Over 6 out of 10 Filipinos are plant, pet owners

Pet dogs are sprinkled with Holy Water a drive-thru pet blessing at Eastwood City in Quezon City on October 2, 2022, days ahead of the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi on October 4. St. Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of ecology and animals. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — More than six out of 10 Filipinos were found to be plant and pet owners, a poll from the Social Weather Stations (SWS) has shown.

Based pollster's first quarter survey, 64 percent of Pinoy households have pets, while 67 percent are plant owners.

Of those who own pets, the majority or 78 percent have dogs, even averaging up to 2 per household. Half or 50 percent, meanwhile, own a cat.

The rest of those interviewed owned animals like chickens or roosters (8 percent), birds (3 percent), fish (3 percent), ducks (1 percent), rabbits (1 percent), and other pets (1 percent).

The results excluded animals and plants raised to be sold for business.

SWS said the majority of the plantitos and plantitas were found to be in the Visayas with 78 percent. Sixty-nine percent, on the other hand, were plant owners in Balance Luzon and Mindanao.

Around 39 percent were plant owners in Metro Manila.

The poll also showed that plant owners were less common in Metro Manila and other urban areas. In terms of plant owners by locale, 59 percent were located in urban areas, while 77 percent were plant owners in rural areas.

The survey, conducted from March 26 to 29, 2023, interviewed 1,200 Pinoy household heads nationwide face-to-face.

It has a ±2.8 percent margin of error.

— Report by Angela Kristiana, ABS-CBN News intern

