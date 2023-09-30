Food shorts: Mid-Autumn treats and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

LUNG HIN MID-AUTUMN SET MENU

Some of the dishes in Lung Hin's special Mid-Autum menu. Jeeves de Veyra

Lung Hin, Marco Polo Ortigas’ Cantonese restaurant, celebrates Mid-Autumn with a 9-course set menu featuring the dishes of the hotel’s executive Chinese chef Raymond Yeung.

The set features Poached Live Shrimp, Assorted Seafood Soup with Peach Gum; Wok Fried Sliced Sea Conch with Squid and Vegetables; Braised Wagyu Cheek with Korean Radish and Five Spices; Steamed Grouper with Parma Ham, Shitake Mushroom in Premium Oyster Sauce; Braised Crab with Radish Cake, Hoisin, in Chili Sauce; Fried Rice with Minced Beef, Lettuce, and Shrimp Paste, finishing off with Savory MoonCake Custard and Black Sesame with Glutinous Dumplings

The Mid-Autumn set is available as a 5- or 10-person set until the end of September.

JUPITER RED BLEND CHILEAN WINE AT DON REVY

Francisco Montenegro with a bottle of Jupiter. Jeeves de Veyra

Don Revy Philippines Inc. introduced Jupiter, a limited edition red wine, at the residence of the Chilean Ambassador in Forbes Park.

This is a collaboration between Hong Kong-based winemaker Sergio Correa Undarraga and award-winning visual artist Alan Banford whose artwork Jupiter adorns the bottle’s label.

The wine is a unique blend of three grapes from Valle de Colchuaga in Chile -- Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, and Petit Verdot -- aged in American and French barrels. The result is a deep red franc colored wine with flavors of red cherries, soft notes of sweet blonde tobacco, white pepper, with a full-bodied and well-balanced velvety texture, with exquisite mature tannins.

There will only be about 1,000 bottles available worldwide with 200 bottles allocated for the Philippine market and will be exclusively available at Don Revy Philippines.

CANTON ROAD MOONCAKES

Handout

Shangri-La at The Fort embraces the Mid-Autumn Festival with signature mooncakes from Canton Road.

The Mid-Autumn Festival, also known as the Moon Festival or the Mooncake Festival, is one of the most important festivals in Chinese culture where families reunite, often traveling long distances to be together. These important days are hardly complete without mooncakes, the beloved pastries filled with lotus seed paste, red bean, or other fillings.

Choose from six delicious flavors: Pineapple and Walnuts, White Lotus with Salted Egg Yolk, Red Bean and Pine Nuts, Mixed Nuts, Jasmine Tea, and Black Sesame with Salted Egg Yolk, all available in mini size (75g) at P588 net and regular size (150g) at P788 net.

These are also available as a Square Box of 2 (with 2 pcs regular mooncakes) at P1,688 net, Square Box of 4 (with 4 pcs regular mooncakes) at P3,388 net, Cheongsam Box of 6 (with 6 pcs mini mooncakes) at P3,688 net, and Premium Moon Box of 4 (with 4 pcs mini mooncakes) at P4,888 net.

Custom Shangri-La hampers are also available starting at P5,888 net where à la carte picks can be combined together with your choice of mooncake flavors.



MERRY MOO SEPTEMBER FLAVORS

Thai Milk Tea. Handout

This September, Merry Moo invites fans for coffee and tea with their limited edition flavors. Dark Coffee (made with Merry Moo's signature creamy base and a Philippine Arabica coffee), Earl Grey Tea (Earl Grey tea steeped into Merry Moo's sweet creamy base), and Thai Milk Tea (light, tangy and floral orange Thai milk tea infused into Merry Moo's thick creamy base).