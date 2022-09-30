MANILA -- ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo and University of the Philippines-Diliman Fine Arts graduate Kristine Lim have launched their art exhibit "Kuwento ng Alon."

The exhibit draws inspiration from around 20 songs and the artists Manalo collaborated with throughout his career with tracks like the award-winning song "Tara Tena," the "Pinoy Big Brother" theme song "Pinoy Ako," the "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" theme "Ililigtas Ka Niya," among others.

"I've been saying that it's a celebration of Filipino music and Filipino visual arts. It's actually Kristine interpreting some of my songs. Actually 20 of my songs and more and then turning it to a visual art -- a painting," Manalo said in an interview on ANC's "Headstart" on Friday.

"It's not about me and Kristine actually, this 'Kuwento ng Alon.' It's about the story of us Filipinos because the songs that I do mostly are songs that honor our Filipinoness, marami akong patriotic songs, songs that talk about Filipino values. Si Kristine naman is doing art na based sa culture natin as Filipino, hindi ba? So sabi ko parang this is our story as Filipinos, as a nation," Manalo said.

According to Lim, this is her first time do a project like "Kuwento ng Alon."

"It's the first time that I'm doing this but the dream of creating art out of OPM music was already there like more than 12 years ago while I was still working for Pulp magazine," Lim said

Proceeds of the exhibit will be given to ABS-CBN Foundation Inc., Artists on a Mission Workshops, Operations Mobilization Philippines, and Sustainable PH.

The exhibit runs from September 28 to October 11 at the Art Lounge Manila in Molito, Alabang, and from October 15 to 21 at the Newport World Resorts.

An international exhibit tour will also be held in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, China, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, Canada, and Dubai.

Below is Headstart's interview with Manalo and Lim:

Related video: