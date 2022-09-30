How to budget a trip amid rising inflation

A pristine white sand beach taken on October 25, 2018. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/File

With rising inflation, many Filipinos want to buy the cheaper option. And even in travel, there are ways to lessen expenses.

At the 33rd Philippine Travel Mart in Pasay, many cheaper tour packages are being offered, as the Philippine Travel Operators Association wants to entice Filipinos to travel once again.

Now, aside from tour packages, what are the other ways to save money?

PHILTOA Board Member Cecille May Kimpo shared a few simple tips to cut costs. First is to always plan early if you can. "If you plan ahead usually rates are still very low," she said.

AirAsia spokesperson Steve Dailisan was even a bit specific, suggesting to book a flight 3 months in advance.

He said: "Mag-book tayo 90 days at least, 30 to 90 days ahead of our planned travel kasi mas mura ang pamasahe."

Kimpo also suggested travel during the low season or non-peak season.

For Boracay for example, she said the low season is from July to September.

Aside from lower prices, there's also a lesser crowd.

Both Kimpo and Dailisan urged the public to wait for online promo fares, not just of airlines but also of other tourism establishments.

"All hotels, all resorts, all airlines, they always have special promotions online," said Kimpo.

Dailisan has one added tip. He said, "Planuhin rin nila ng maigi ang daladalahin nila." This is in relation to how many or how big luggage we bring because of expected pasalubongs. If this is planned, a passenger can have an idea how to budget the trip as additional bags may have additional cost.

Low-cost carriers AirAsia and Cebu Pacific vow to maintain low fares amid rising prices of goods including fuel.

Cebu Pacific Director for Passenger Sales and Distribution Arlene Tena said they are also working with tour operators, hotels, and resorts to ensure prices are not that high.

"To make sure we are also aligned in terms of rates we offer to the public. It's really a collaboration," she said.

