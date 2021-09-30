Photos from Rabiya Mateo's Instagram account



Beauty queen Rabiya Mateo dazzled in a photo shoot as she marked her last day as the reigning Miss Universe Philippines.

On Wednesday, Mateo expressed her gratitude for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to represent the Philippines in arguably the most popular beauty pageant, Miss Universe.

“Last day of being your Miss Universe PH. Madamo nga salamat, Pilipinas! Isang karangalan irepresenta ka,” she said in the caption.

She also stunned in earlier photos where she donned the national colors through different gowns.

Mateo shared photos of her wearing different gowns — blue, yellow, and red — each signifying a message.

Of the red dress by Carl Arcusa, Mateo wrote, “I wish for bravery and grit on days when you feel like giving up.”

Referring to the yellow creation by GL Garlate, the beauty queen said: “I wish you find your light in these seemingly dark days. I wish you well.”

For the photo of the blue gown, also by Garlate, Mateo’s caption was, “I wish for peace and overwhelming calm to envelope your day.”

Mateo, who hails from Iloilo, was the first winner of the national pageant headed by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up Shamcey Supsup and beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud.

In previous years, the country's Miss Universe delegates were sent by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc., which holds the annual Bb. Pilipinas pageant that was won by the likes of Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

Mateo finished in the top 21 of the Miss Universe pageant in Florida, continuing the 11-year streak of the Philippines placing in the international competition’s semi-finals.

Mateo is set to crown her successor on September 30, who will represent the country at the international pageant in December 2021 in Eilat, Israel.

