It was only recently when they went Instagram official with their relationship and now Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler have made a cooking video.

On Thursday, the American actress and comedian shared a clip of Jo Koy trying to teach her how to make one of his favorite Filipino dishes, the chicken adobo.

“I’ve had it before and it is delicious. This is something that I would like to know how to make,” Handler said in the video.

Going by the cooking tutorial, both Handler and Jo Koy seemed to enjoy making the dish.

Handler, however, made a disclaimer in the caption that they did not have rice to go with the chicken adobo even if Jo Koy already said in the video that it’s best eaten with rice.

Following Handler’s post, several of Handler’s celebrity friends commented saying they enjoyed watching the two of them cook.

“So much is going on in my head right now… u have a whole new life. I feel left out. What’s happening,” wrote Kate Hudson.

Mandy Moore, meantime, said: “Can we make this a regular thing, please??”

Eva Longoria, on the other hand, told Handler that they should cook together next time.

Jo Koy has known Handler for quite a while now, having appeared on her show “Chelsea Lately” many times during its run.

Jo Koy, known for speaking highly of his Filipino roots in his acts, performed in Manila and Cebu back in January 2020.

He also showcased Filipino talents in his third Netflix show titled "In His Elements," which premiered in June last year.