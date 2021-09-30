MANILA -- Singer Jason Dy is slowly making his mark as a fashion photographer.

Dy, who won the second season of "The Voice Philippines," shot the September covers of One Mega featuring Cornerstone stars Zephanie and Alex Diaz.

In an interview with Mega Entertainment, he said he has always loved photography, but it was the pandemic that finally pushed him to pursue it.

"To be quite honest, it really started quite selfishly," he admitted. "During the pandemic, I needed new promo photos of myself for a project I was releasing and I couldn't hire a professional photographer to do a shoot with because of quarantine restrictions."

"I just thought I’d do it myself at home. Surprisingly, I found myself really enjoying the whole experience," he added.

After learning the basics and thousands of self-portraits, Dy wanted to test his newly acquired skill by taking photos of other people.

He said he is still in the process of finding his own photography style, although he gravitates toward "colorful, film-like images."

"No formal training but I did take a bunch of masterclasses from Annie Leibovitz, Lara Jade, and Tyler Mitchell, and I'm a proud alum of The University of YouTube. I've logged a considerable amount of hours of video tutorials," he said in jest.

"Locally I’m a huge fan of Mark Nicdao, BJ Pascual, Shaira Luna, and Charisma Lico. Internationally, Meisel is my number one. Mert and Marcus, Mario Testino, Tim Walker, Nick Knight. I also love the greats. Avedon, Irving Penn, Helmut Newton, Herb Ritts," he added, when asked about the photographers he looks up to.

And while he has started a new path, Dy assured that he will continue performing and making music.

"Music will always be my main thing and making music and performing will always have my heart, but I'm also really passionate about photography now. I just love creating art and I'm always finding different ways of artistic expression," he said.

