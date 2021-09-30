Eldridge Policarpio and Richelle Favor got their dream wedding with the help of a delivery app. Handout

MANILA -- A delivery app and its merchants helped a rider and his partner get the wedding of their dreams after the pandemic took a toll on their plans.

In a statement, Grab said it decided to help Eldridge Policarpio, who has been working as their delivery rider since 2018, and his partner Richelle Favor after getting wind of their situation last August.

The couple were forced to hold off their wedding in 2020 not only because of quarantine protocols, but also because of financial hardships.

"Magpapakasal na dapat kami ng partner ko na si Richelle last year, kaso nga lang 'di natuloy dahil sa pandemic," said Policarpio.

"'Yung naipon namin para sa wedding naubos, nagastos. Total lockdown, hindi namin alam kung paano mag-start," added Favor.

After weeks of preparations, Policarpio and his partner of 10 years tied the knot last September 26.

The delivery app tapped its merchants, from food and wine merchants to suppliers of flowers and tokens, to pull off the celebration.

Policarpio and Favor expressed their gratitude to the delivery app for helping them fulfill their dream wedding amid the pandemic.

"September 26, Sunday, buong day memorable talaga sa akin," Favor declared.

Grace Vera Cruz, country head of Grab Philippines, for her part said: "We were absolutely thrilled to be a part of Edis and Richelle's big day, and to help them achieve their dream wedding celebration despite the limitations brought by the lockdowns."

