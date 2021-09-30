Host Maggie Wilson posted a cryptic message on Instagram days after announcing that she and her husband, businessman Victor Consunji, have separated.

On Wednesday, the former beauty queen posted a quote about staying strong despite getting hurt.

"What made her strong was despite the things that hurt her she spoke of nothing, nothing but happiness," her post read.

She did not give further details in her post, which was flooded with messages of love from her friends and social media followers.

Among those who extended their support were former beauty queens Samantha Bernardo, Lara Quigaman, and Eva Patalinjug, as well as host Tim Yap and photographer BJ Pascual.

Wilson and Consunji, grandson of construction magnate and mining mogul David M. Consunji of DMCI Holdings Inc., were married for almost 11 years.

They have a 9-year-old son named Connor.

The reason behind the split was not revealed in the statement posted by Wilson on her Instagram page, but the host and model assured the public that there is "no animosity" between her and Consunji.

