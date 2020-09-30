WATCH: Sofia Andres shows her favorite designer bags

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Sofia Andres recently showed some of her favorite bags in a video for a local fashion website.

In the eight-minute clip released by Preview early this week, the actress began with her Louis Vuitton Palm Springs Mini with Monogram Reverse canvas backpack, which she referred to as her "first love."

"Kaya ko siya nagustuhan because it's very handy, it's very light. Kahit lagyan mo siya ng maraming gamit sa loob," she said. "I can put my wallet, my phone, my makeup... Kasya siya."

Andres said she also likes the Palm Springs Mini's versatility, saying it can go with any of her outfits.

"Kahit anong suot mo bagay sa color niya. Iyon din 'yung isang nagustuhan ko sa kanya... And sabi nila it's limited edition... I super, super love it," she said.

Next on her list of favorites is a Gucci Dionysus shoulder bag, with Andres saying it's "super classic."

"I like the design," the actress said as she touched the bag's textured tiger head closure. "Kahit ano rin 'yung suot ko bagay sa kanya."

"I don't use a wallet [when I use this bag] kasi parang medyo mabigat na siya with this one," she added, referring to the sliding chain strap.

"It's very nice... hindi siya naluluma."

After Louis Vuitton and Gucci, Andres showed her love for Balenciaga bags, starting with a Sharp bag in bright red.

"Actually ngayon ko lang ito bubuksan after nabili ko siya," she said. "I really, really like the color, though 'yung color na 'to is not really my color. Bihira kong nakikita na I'm wearing this color."

The actress went on: "Gustong-gusto ko talaga siya noong nakita ko siya. Ang kasama niya doon sa naka-display is black and I think parang green. And they (store attendants) said, 'Ma'am, mas okay daw ito (red) kasi 'yung skin niya is different.' I don't know what it's called."

Before proceeding with her next favorite item, Andres opted to explain why she likes shopping for designer bags.

"Parang 'yun 'yung reward ko sa sarili ko, and I think I deserve it," she stressed. "Lahat naman tayo dapat may reward sa sarili kasi iba 'yung pakiramdam, lalo tayong nai-inspire and all that."

"Especially me, I love bags," she declared. "Iyon talaga 'yung happiness ko."

After saying her piece, Andres picked up another Balenciaga item -- a white Souvenir Graffiti belt bag.

"I like it, it's parang rugged, di ba?" she said, adding that it can also be paired with anything.

As she was about to finish her video for Preview, Andres had to stop herself as she said she forgot her "most favorite" bag, which she got from her boyfriend.

Race car driver Daniel Miranda, who is also the father of her child, gave her a Burberry Archive Scarf Print rucksack while they were in Australia.

"When we were in Australia and it was like Black Friday sale, and then he surprised me... He showed me this," she said.

"Ako as a person hindi ako ma-print na tao but noong binigyan niya ako nito, parang na-start akong ma-in love sa mga prints," she continued. "Kasi ang ganda ng combinations and 'yung color."

"Ito yata 'yung first Burberry ko ever, and it's from my love. That's why I really, really love it."

While it is among her favorite bags, Andres admitted that she has only used her Burberry bag twice because she wants to be extra careful not to have it stained or damaged.

"Sobrang ingat ko rito, ayoko siyang natatamaan 'yung mga ganito," she said, pointing to the straps. "It's very delicate."

When asked for her criteria when buying designer items, Andres replied: "I always go for the brands that best represent my feelings and emotions."

Watch Andres show the designer bags she loves the most in the video below: