WATCH: Rachelle Ann Go shows her London home in new vlog

Rachelle Ann Go treated her followers with a mini-house tour of her London home with her husband Martin Spies.

For her second vlog, Go showed off their living room, kitchen, dining area, conservatory and their backyard.

“When we saw this house, we fell in love with it. We love the fact that the ceiling is really low. It reminded us of country houses every time we go to the countryside. 'Yung bahay doon, low ceiling, really cozy,” she said in the video.

Throughout the video, it is very noticeable that their house is filled with different kinds of plants.

“I love plants nowadays," Go said. "We are kinda struggling na buhayin ang mga plants because for some reason, in our old apartment, all our plants died. I am not sure why. Wala akong green thumb. So I am so glad this is still alive.”

According to Go, among their favorite places in the house as a couple are the kitchen and dining area, as well as the conservatory.

“I love cooking. Nung lockdown, wala kaming ginawa ni Martin kung 'di kumain at mag-bake,” she said.

“[The conservatory] is our favorite part in the morning for quiet time. We play music here. Sometimes after dinner, we play worship music. We jam,” she added.

In her first vlog, Go said it took them a while to find the perfect place because houses are quite expensive in London.

“Talagang naghanap kami ng pasok sa budget and something that is cute and cozy. Gusto namin kapag may bumisita sa amin dito, we want them to feel relaxed and chill. Parang retreat house,” she said.

Go said she will make another vlog to give her followers a tour of their second floor when it's more polished.

Go and Spies moved into their own place in London just last March.

The two exchanged vows in 2018 more than a year after they first met in New York, having been set up by a common friend.

Watch Go’s mini-house tour below.