Stylist Joanna Garcia (left) is dressing up the likes of Sue Ramirez (right) for the 2023 ABS-CBN Ball. Instagram/@joannagee

MANILA -- For Joanna Garcia, the ABS-CBN Ball is one of the highlights of her career as a fashion stylist.

In an email interview with ABS-CBN News, she shared her experience in dressing up stars for the much-awaited red carpet event.

Among her clients for this year's ABS-CBN Ball are Sue Ramirez and her boyfriend Javi Martinez, as well as Bianca de Vera and Ashley Del Mundo.

"During Ball season, my co-stylists and peers in the industry would really say [that] this is one of the most fun and craziest days of our careers," she said. "It is running around each and every floor if our clients are in different floors... last-minute fashion emergencies, and even hopping from one hotel to another to attend to them."

"But in the end, it all works out. And all the craziness beforehand is all worth it when we see our clients on the red carpet," she added.

Garcia described her approach to styling as "client-centered," stressing the importance of collaboration to create a winning red carpet look.

"I like collaborating with my clients. I do extensive research on current red carpet trends, how to dress them according to their branding [and] personalities. And of course [I'm] thinking of ways to make them stand out and shine," she said, adding that she creates a specific look for each client.

When asked what kind of looks she is going for in this year's ball, the stylist replied: "It's tailored to show off their femininity and power. Some spectators of the previous ball would think they could predict what each artist would be wearing, but I'd like to do something out of the box, something unexpected."

In the end, Garcia said the most important element of any winning look is confidence, as she reminded the public to "follow your intuition when it comes to style."

"When you feel like second-guessing your outfit choices, follow your gut and go where you feel more confident in," she said.

As for her advice to aspiring stylists, she said: "Be immersed in it, love your craft, take each and every opportunity to hone your skills as a stylist, and always strive to evolve and be better."